BJP protests across Karnataka demanding DK Shivakumar to resign

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday held protests in various parts of the state against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's purported comments regarding changing the Constitution to accommodate four per cent reservation for Muslims in the state.

However, the senior congress leader on Monday denied making any such comments and claimed that he was "misquoted".

Shivakumar's response came in the wake of the BJP forcing repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha on Monday over his alleged remarks on the matter.

Condemning his purported statement, protests were held today by the BJP workers and its members in various parts of the state -- Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kalaburagi-- accusing the Karnataka government of doing "appeasement politics". Protesters sought for Shivakumar's apology and demanded his immediate resignation.

In Bengaluru, protests were held in Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar here.

"Protests were held condemning DK Shivakumar's statement regarding changing the Constitution. Protests were held in all our mandals, at district level across the state. Our MLAs, MLCs, former ministers and senior party leaders like R Ashoka and B Y Vijayendra too joined the protests," a senior BJP functionary said.

In Mysuru, the protest led by BJP MLA TS Srivatsa was held in front of Ambedkar statue, which falls under Ashokapuram police station limits.

Chanting "Jai Bhim" slogans, the party workers garlanded Ambedkar statue and accused Shivakumar and the Congress party of being "Anti-Dalit" and "Anti-Constitution".

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP MLA demanded sacking of Deputy Chief Minister and alleged that the statement made by Shivakumar was "Anti-Constitutional". He demanded that a case should be filed against him suo motu and that he should be arrested for his purported statement.

In Bidar, the BJP workers burnt effigy's of Shivakumar in city's Ambedkar circle and raised slogans against the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Former Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba who participated in the protest along with other BJP leaders condemned "the statement".

In Hubballi, the protest was led by BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai at city's Sangolli Rayanna Circle.

Shouting slogans against Shivakumar, the protesters hit portrait of Shivakumar with slippers.

In Kalaburagi, a massive protest was held by the BJP workers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle to the District Collector's office opposing the four per cent reservation given for Muslims in public contracts and condemning Shivakumar's alleged statement.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a Bill to provide four per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts, amidst strong protests from opposition BJP.