Latur, Apr 21 (PTI) The BJP held a 'jalabhishek' protest at the Latur Municipal Corporation complex over supply of contaminated water to citizens.

BJP city president Devidas Kale said MLA Amit Deshmukh and the civic body have done nothing to provide relief to people.

A memorandum was submitted the LMC's water supply engineer, he added. PTI COR BNM