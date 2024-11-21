BJP protests against Kejriwal, seeks reply on luxuries at 'sheeshmahal' bungalow; AAP hits back

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP leaders and workers held a massive protest here against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, seeking his response on the alleged use of "extravagant luxurious items" to renovate the official bungalow earlier occupied by him as Delhi chief minister.

The ruling AAP responded, saying the BJP's theatrics and drama stem from their fear of losing the elections in Delhi. "Their true agenda is to dismantle the free electricity scheme and hand over power plants to Adani, who will then charge consumers four times the rate, just as seen in BJP-ruled states," the party said.

Several protesters, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, gathered near Kejriwal's current residence on Feroz Shah Road and were detained while trying to dismantle police barricades and move ahead.

Police said the BJP leaders and workers detained by them were released later.

Addressing the protesters, Sachdeva alleged that luxurious sanitary fittings and wash basins at the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, earlier occupied by Kejriwal, were not provided by the PWD and questioned the former chief minister about their source.

Several BJP MPs, including Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijendra Gupta and former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot took part in the protest.

In a party statement, Gahlot, who quit AAP and joined the BJP earlier this week, said, "It is now evident that corruption occurred in the construction of the sheeshmahal. Even AAP workers are discussing this and Kejriwal will have to answer for it." Referring to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow as "sheeshmahal", BJP leaders claimed the extravagantly expensive items found there were not provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) that owns the property.

The Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement, saying the BJP has adopted several tactics to malign the image of the staunchly honest Arvind Kejriwal. "It even fabricated cases against him but to date, not a single rupee of wrongdoing has been uncovered by any agency against AAP or any of its leaders," it said.

"While AAP and its leaders have faced countless allegations none of which could withstand court scrutiny, the BJP must answer why it continues to shield Adani," AAP added.

Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi chief minister and vacated the bungalow in October this year. The BJP has alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and claimed that exorbitantly expensive household goods were used there.

"From day one, we have been saying that this 'sheeshmahal' bungalow is the result of embezzlement of crores of rupees from the hard-earned money of the public and it is a symbol of corruption. We never heard of something as extravagant as a golden toilet seat before," Sachdeva said.

Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal got a "lavish mansion" built for himself without even getting the required approvals for its blueprint. He also claimed that dozens of trees were felled and official accommodations were demolished to pave the way for the reconstruction work.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Gupta said that Kejriwal, who claims to be an ordinary man, has created a situation where answers are being sought from him over a bungalow. PTI VIT IJT