BJP protests at Kejriwal's residence over Delhi water being 'stopped' by AAP-ruled Punjab

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The BJP held a protest near AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Tuesday, accusing him of taking revenge on Delhi people for his defeat in recent Assembly polls by stopping water to the city from his party-ruled Punjab.

The protesters, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, carried posters and placards as they raised slogans against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal, baffled by his defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, is taking revenge on the people of Delhi. I want to ask him why his party government is depriving Delhi people by stopping water and forcing them to go thirsty," Sachdeva charged.

BJP parliamentarians Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, and party MLAs from Delhi participated in the protest held at the Feroz Shah Road.

"We are here to ensure that Delhi people get their due share of water," Sachdeva said.

Tiwari alleged that, like Pakistan was made to face a water crisis after the Pahalgam terror attack, Kejriwal was obstructing Delhi's water due to the defeat of AAP in the Assembly polls.

"The timing of Delhi's water being stopped cannot be ignored as the relations between India and Pakistan are tense following the Pahalgam attack," he said.

A water-sharing row erupted after the AAP government in Punjab refused to allow the release of more water to Haryana, prompting the BJP government in Haryana to assert that it would safeguard the state's "rightful share of water".

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma, earlier in the day, accused the AAP-led Punjab government of indulging in a "conspiracy" to deprive the national capital of its due share of water.

He said that Delhi's supply has been continuously reduced in the past six days -- first by 88 cusecs on May 1 and then by 130 cusecs on May 5. PTI VIT VIT RT RT