BJP protests continue demanding Mamata's resignation over RG Kar hospital incident

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) The BJP on Friday continued its protests in parts of West Bengal, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal over the alleged mishandling of the RG Kar hospital incident.

A party spokesperson said its leaders slammed the state government during their speeches at the sit-in venue in Esplanade area, while some women protesters drew sketches “with their blood” and held placards to demand justice for the young doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the hospital last month.

“We demand the immediate resignation of the chief minister for her failure to ensure safety of women at workplace, and attempting to cover up the incident,” a protester said.

The BJP has been holding the sit-in since August 29.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led a BJP procession at Naihati-Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, calling for Banerjee’s resignation.

Adhikari said the people of Bengal will “wholeheartedly celebrate the Durga Puja festival” after she steps down.

"That may happen sooner than later," he asserted.

"However, it is an individual choice on how to observe the festival. We will certainly offer prayers to Goddess Durga," Adhikari added. PTI SUS RBT