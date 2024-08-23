BJP protests in Delhi against AAP govt's delay over release of old-age pensions

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The BJP on Friday held a protest outside the Delhi government's social welfare department to demand that the AAP-led dispensation release pending old-age pensions.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who was leading the protest, alleged that the "corrupt AAP government is least bothered about public interest" and said it had no right to remain in power.

He claimed that pensions of senior citizens had not been paid for seven to eight months.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, however, announced in a press conference that old-age pensions of one lakh beneficiaries that had been pending for five months were released.

She alleged that the pensions were not paid for five months because the BJP-led Centre did not release its contribution.

Sachdeva, however, said the Delhi government was forced to release the pensions after BJP leaders raised the issue three days ago.

Several senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Lok Sabha MP Yogender Chandolia, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal, were present at the protest. PTI VIT SZM