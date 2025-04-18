BJP protests near Congress office over 'misappropriation of public money' in National Herald case

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The BJP on Friday held a demonstration near the Congress' Akbar Road headquarters, alleging misappropriation of public money in the National Herald case.

Led by the BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's city unit gathered at Man Singh Road where they were stopped by police.

Sachdeva said, "This case involves the undervaluation of property worth Rs 2,000 crore that was devalued to Rs 50 lakh and handed over by the mother to her son." The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case.

The Congress has described the chargesheet as vendetta politics and claimed seizing of assets in the case was a "state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law".

Sachdeva asked why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi applied for bail if they felt they did not commit any wrong. "They should instead have fought a legal battle and proved themselves." The National Herald case is a matter of "conspiracy, corruption and misappropriation of public money for which Congress leaders are answerable", he said.

Every penny of the public money pilfered by the Congress will be recovered, Sachdeva said and slammed the grand old party as "anti-nation".