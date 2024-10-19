BJP protests outside Delhi CM's residence, demands tabling of CAG report

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday protested outside Chief Minister Atishi's residence on Mathura Road here and demanded that the CAG report be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The protest was led by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who accused former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in corruption.

Gupta wrote on X, "Kejriwal, come to your senses! Call the assembly session immediately... Bring the CAG report on the table." Gupta claimed the BJP would continue raising this issue on every platform until the government presents the reports in the Assembly, the opposition party said in a statement.

If the AAP government fails to do so, the BJP will take the matter to court and pursue legal action, it said.

Gupta said the purpose of the protest was to demand a special Assembly session to present the 12 CAG reports.

"Tabling these reports is mandatory, and by not doing so, the government is showing disrespect to the Constitution," said Gupta who was joined by BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, and Ajay Mahawar.

The BJP has been calling out the AAP government for not presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the Assembly for the last four years.

According to officials, the CAG reports cover a variety of topics, including the state finances audit, the prevention of vehicular air pollution, public health infrastructure and services, the regulation and supply of liquor, as well as the finance accounts and appropriation accounts.

Earlier, the office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma, directing them to present the pending reports by the CAG) in the Assembly.

The LG office has said 12 CAG reports from 2020-2021 have been pending with the Delhi government.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Gupta said the AAP supremo "wasted thousands of crores of rupees" under the guise of launching development projects in Delhi and "deceived" the people while engaging in "massive corruption." Responding to the opposition's allegations, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said with nothing substantive left to discuss, the BJP is resorting to theatrics and desperation for media attention.

"Every campaign they've waged against AAP has been exposed as pure malice. The courts have reprimanded the central agencies for their actions, granting bail to all our leaders in the false cases fabricated by the BJP," an official statement by the AAP said.

It is only a matter of time before the people of Delhi show the BJP its place in the elections as it is unable to match the facilities that AAP is delivering in Delhi and Punjab, it added. PTI MHS RHL