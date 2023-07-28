BJP protests outside J'khand assembly over killing of CPI(M) leader ; demands CBI probe, CM resignation

Ranchi, July 28 (PTI) The opposition BJP staged demonstrations outside the main entrance of Jharkhand Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday demanding CBI probe into the killing of a CPI(M) leader in the state and resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi said the law and order situation in the state has "deteriorated from bad to worse" in Jharkhand.

"The job of the police is to nab criminals, but the government is using it as a tool for its own purposes," he said.

The BJP leaders and supporters waved placards demanding Soren's resignation and CBI probe into murder.

An SIT has been formed for investigating the case.

Another BJP leader Amar Bauri said that the majority of the crimes are being committed for possession of land and claimed that they were being carried out under Soren's patronage. "We demand the chief minister's resignation." BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan said earlier the Santhal Parganas region was unsafe for citizens due to rising crime against women. "Now capital Ranchi is also not safe".

CPI-M leader Subhash Munda was shot dead at his office at Daldali Chowk here on Wednesday by three motorcycle-borne miscreants, who allegedly pumped seven bullets in him. The case should be handed over to CBI, Narayan said.

AJSU leader Ajay Munda was shot at just a day before and his condition is critical, he said.

Congress minister Banna Gupta stoutly countered the allegations and said the police are doing their work efficiently.

"The opposition is unnecessarily creating a hue and cry," he added.

About the progress in the Subhash Munda murder case, senior superintendent of police Ranchi Kishore Kaushal when asked told PTI, "Investigation is in progress and we will reach the conclusion in the case soon. Many people are being interrogated." On Thursday tribal organisations held a bandh here to protest against the CPI(M) leader's murder.

The officer-in-charge of Nagri police station was suspended after the killing of the CPI(M) leader.

Hundreds of tribals from different organisations took to the streets here on Thursday during the ranchi bandh demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.