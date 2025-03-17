BJP protests over 'deteriorating' law and order in Himachal

Shimla, Mar 17 (PTI) BJP leaders, led by former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday protested over alleged deteriorating law and order in the state, raising anti-government slogans outside the state assembly here.

The protest by the BJP came days after former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was injured in a firing at the government residence of his wife on Holi. The attackers had fired around 12 rounds injuring Bamber Thakur, his personal security officer and a supporter.

Three persons, including the driver who dropped the shooters near the residence of the former MLA, were arrested in the case. Besides, a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the case.

Condemning the firing incident and "rising" gang wars, Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly, said that such incidents were earlier unheard of in the state and demanded strict action against the accused.

"Hiring shooters to fire bullets is not our tradition and the state government should act decisively," Thakur said.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he said that the government is busy registering FIRs for serving jungle 'murga' and samosa, and using CID to spy on Congress and opposition leaders.

Advising Sukhu to pay attention to the law and order of the state, Thakur said that the way people are entering the state with Khalistan flags and creating anarchy, it is the need of the hour to take strict actions to restore normalcy in the state. PTI BPL KVK KVK