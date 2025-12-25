BJP proud of our govt's opportunity to tear down wall of Art 370: PM Modi in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP took pride in having the opportunity to "tear down the wall of Article 370" and slammed the Congress' "dynastic politics", accusing it of "one family glorification".

Modi said this after inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Rashtra Prerna Sthal features 65-foot bronze statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, and a lotus-shaped museum spread over 98,000 square feet, which Modi later visited.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Modi said, "The BJP is proud that our government had the opportunity to tear down the wall of Article 370," adding that the legacy of good governance created by the BJP-led NDA government was now being taken to new heights at both the Centre and state levels.

"We must not forget how after Independence, a tendency developed to attribute every positive achievement to a single family," he said.

The prime minister said his government had made Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya vision its mission to ensure that government schemes reached all the poor without discrimination. "Before 2014, about 25 crore people were covered under social security schemes, while today this number has increased to 95 crore," he said.

Modi also said the day was not far off when Uttar Pradesh's defence corridor would be known globally for defence manufacturing.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders.

He was warmly welcomed by people who waved the tricolour and raised slogans in his honour.

The PM said the Rashtra Prerna Sthal symbolises the ideals that have guided India on the path of self-respect, unity and service, and called for collective efforts towards nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, Modi extended Christmas greetings to people in India and across the world, saying, "This festival should bring happiness into everyone's lives." He said December 25 marks the birth anniversaries of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharat Ratna Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya, adding that both leaders "protected India's identity, unity and pride and left an indelible mark on nation-building".

He also paid tributes to Maharaja Bijli Pasi on his birth anniversary. "I bow in reverence to Mahamana Malaviya ji, Atal ji and Maharaja Bijli Pasi," the prime minister said.

The PM said the newly inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal reflects the ideals guiding India on the path of self-respect, unity and service, and called for collective efforts in nation-building.

Modi also extended Christmas greetings, saying, "This festival should bring happiness into everyone's lives." He noted that Vajpayee and Malaviya "protected India's identity, unity and pride and left an indelible mark on nation-building," and paid tributes to Maharaja Bijli Pasi.

"I bow in reverence to Mahamana Malaviya ji, Atal ji and Maharaja Bijli Pasi," Modi said.

He added that the Rashtra Prerna Sthal reflects India's path of self-respect, unity and service. Referring to the statues of Mookerjee, Upadhyaya and Vajpayee, he said, "Their statues may be tall but the inspiration we receive from them is even higher." Quoting Vajpayee, Modi said the memorial shows that "every step, every effort must be dedicated to nation-building." He also highlighted that over 30 acres of land, earlier covered with garbage, were reclaimed in three years and congratulated Chief Minister Adityanath and his team for the efforts.

Recalling Mookerjee, Modi said he opposed "two constitutions, two flags and two prime ministers", adding that the abrogation of Article 370 strengthened India's unity. "Today, the Constitution of India is fully applicable in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

On Upadhyaya, Modi said his Antyodaya vision measured progress by the smile of the last person in the queue. "We have expanded Antyodaya through saturation, covering every needy person without discrimination. This is good governance, true social justice and true secularism," he said, noting that crores have benefited from housing, utilities, food and medical schemes.

Calling December 25 "a day of good governance", Modi credited Vajpayee with laying the foundation for digital identity, telecom reforms, road connectivity and metro rail projects.

He said Vajpayee would have been pleased to see India emerge as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with Uttar Pradesh becoming the top mobile manufacturing state.

Aiming at dynasty-driven politics, Modi said several national leaders were ignored or their legacies diluted. He cited the renaming of the Andaman island where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the tricolour and recalled "attempts to erase the legacy of B R Ambedkar".

He alleged that the "Congress' royal family" and the Samajwadi Party had done so but said the BJP ensured Ambedkar's legacy was protected.

Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united hundreds of princely states, was also undermined after Independence, and claimed it was the BJP that restored his stature through initiatives such as the Statue of Unity and Ekta Nagar.

He described dynastic politics as "driven by insecurity" and said it promoted "political untouchability", alleging that Congress and its allies treated the BJP in this manner.

He said the NDA honoured leaders across party lines, noting Bharat Ratna awards to P V Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee and national honours for Mulayam Singh Yadav and Tarun Gogoi. Modi said the NDA "corrected historical neglect" of former prime ministers through the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Referring to UP, Modi said the "double engine government" had transformed the state from being known for poor law and order to development, citing the Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Rashtra Prerna Sthal.