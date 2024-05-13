BJP Punjab leader Swaran Salaria joins AAP

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) BJP leader Swaran Salaria joined AAP in Punjab on Monday, days after being denied the saffron party's ticket from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Salaria last month revolted after the BJP fielded former MLA Dinesh Babbu from Gurdaspur. He was an aspirant for the party ticket from the constituency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Salaria into the party fold, AAP said.

Salaria contested the 2017 bypoll from the Gurdaspur seat on a BJP ticket following the death of the then-MP Vinod Khanna.

Polling more than three lakh votes, Salaria was defeated by the Congress' Sunil Jakhar.

Jakhar is now the BJP's Punjab unit chief.

Nitin Nanda, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance candidate from Anandpur in the 2022 assembly elections, also joined AAP.

He was inducted by Mann. PTI CHS CHS SZM