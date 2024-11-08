BJP purchases MLAs when it fails to form govt, alleges Tejashwi

Chatra (Jharkhand), Nov 8 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of purchasing legislators wherever it failed to form government and alleged that in Bihar.

In Bihar, the saffron party "grabbed" the chief minister to come to power, he claimed while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chatra.

"The BJP purchases MLAs in states wherever it cannot form governments. In Bihar, when they failed to topple the government, they grabbed the Chief Minister," Yadav claimed, alluding to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joining hands.

Referring to demonetisation by the Narendra Modi government in 2016, Yadav said he paid tributes to the victims on its anniversary and termed the move as the "biggest scam in world's history".

He also charged the BJP with sowing seeds of hatred to divide country, while trying to destroy democracy and the constitution of India.

The Jharkhand assembly polls are set for November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN NN