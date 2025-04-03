BJP pushed Waqf Bill to create polarisation ahead of Bihar polls: CPI(M) leader

Madurai, Apr 3 (PTI) BJP was determined to push the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to create polarisation ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali said on Thursday.

Reacting to the Bill being passed in Lok Sabha, Ali, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), questioned why the government was keen on pushing the Bill when more important legislations are needed.

"I mean, the farmers, MSP is waiting, so many others," Ali told PTI.

"But the BJP was determined to push through this Bill because I think they feel it will help them in polarisation just before the next round of elections, especially the Bihar election...The kind of speeches that were made in the Parliament were very, very divisive," she said.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the Bill seems to be a ploy for a "massive land grab." "The way in which the collector and government officials have been given very, very strong powers to decide whether some land is Waqf land or not, all that is naturally creating tremendous apprehensions," she said.

Asked about the way forward, she said approaching courts is one option, and the non-BJP-ruled states can also bring their legislation.

"I think that a lot of people will try to go to the courts also, and then also state governments which are being run by non-BJP parties, they will also have a role to play in how they constitute their own Waqf courts," she added.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 late on Wednesday night, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 members voting against the Bill. PTI AO AMJ AMJ AMJ