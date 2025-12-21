BJP pushing 'one nation, one businessman' agenda, promoting monopolies: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP-led government of working towards a "one nation, one businessman" agenda, alleging that it was systematically promoting monopolies in the country's economic and political life.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed that the BJP wanted to concentrate businesses in the hands of a few industrialists to ensure ease of political funding.

"Moving towards 'one nation, one businessman' is the BJP government's secret agenda,” he said.

"Under the principle of 'one business, one source of donation', BJP leaders want to bring every sector of the country’s economy into the hands of a select few so that they do not have to go to different places for funds," Yadav alleged.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further accused the ruling party of prioritising its "greed for money" and placing "obedient puppets" in the government and party organisation to meet political and financial objectives.

Yadav warned that monopolistic tendencies were dangerous for any country, irrespective of whether they emerged in the political, economic or social spheres.

"For any nation, monopoly in any field proves fatal, be it politics, the economy or social dominance," he said.

Alleging that the BJP government was attempting to dismantle other industrial houses to transfer economic control to a handful of favoured groups, Yadav said such efforts would lead to "serious and dangerous consequences".

"The next step will be uncontrolled profiteering, rising inflation and ultimately massive corruption," he claimed.

He further alleged that laws and regulations would be altered to benefit monopolistic companies, consumers would be arbitrarily charged, and workers would face increased exploitation under a "less pay, more work" formula.

"Neither farmers will be heard nor the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) society. Nearly 95 per cent of the population will become victims of severe exploitation," Yadav said.

Calling for collective resistance, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "Today the country must unite and tell the BJP: monopoly is not acceptable." PTI ABN HIG