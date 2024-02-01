BJP putting everyone in jail to win polls: Mamata Banerjee

Santipur (WB), Feb 1 (PTI) A day after her Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was imprisoning opposition leaders to win the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a public distribution programme at Santipur in Nadia district, Banerjee said even if she was put behind bars, she would come out of it.

"BJP is putting everyone in jail only to win the election," Banerjee said.

She reiterated that while her party was eager to form an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state, it was the grand old party that rejected her proposal.

"We desired an alliance, but the Congress did not agree. They have joined forces with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections," she added. PTI SCH MNB