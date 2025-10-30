BJP putting pressure on T’gana Gov not to administer oath to Azharuddin as minister: Vikramarka

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday slammed the BJP, alleging that it is trying to put pressure on Governor Jushnu Dev Varma not to administer the oath to Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka said the BJP and BRS colluded and the former is trying to make sure that the latter will win the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

"It came to light that the Bharatiya Janata Party is putting pressure on the Governor not to administer oath to Azharuddin. Though the Governor is a great person and will not succumb to the pressure, the BJP is trying its best," the Deputy CM said.

He further said that giving a Cabinet position to a famous, well-known sportsperson is not merely an honour for sportsmen in the state or the country, but also for the people at large, who will see it as a great move.

Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet, sources said on Wednesday.

Vikramarka also dismissed the reports that the move to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet is aimed at Jubilee Hills bypolls.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in a separate press conference attacked the BJP saying that when the chief minister intends to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet, the saffron party is making malicious attempts to obstruct it.

"The people of the country and the state are well aware of who Azharuddin is. Azharuddin has not only brought fame to the world of sports but has also served the people as a Member of Parliament," he said.

He exuded confidence that Azharuddin, as a minister, will work for the welfare of the minorities.

Telangana BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer stating that the proposed induction of Azharuddin into the Cabinet would adversely affect the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls and utter violation of Model Code of Conduct, though the MCC is not applicable to the entire city.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. PTI GDK KH