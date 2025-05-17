BJP questions Congress over not nominating Tharoor for delegation on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday questioned the Congress' choice of leaders for diplomatic outreach delegations abroad for conveying India's message following Operation Sindoor, wondering if it did not nominate party MP Shashi Tharoor because he outshone the high command.

The government nominated Tharoor, who serves as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, to lead one of the seven multi-party delegations abroad for putting across India's stand against Pakistan for supporting terrorism.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it nominated former Union minister Anand Sharma, the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar after the government asked for names of four MPs.

Reacting to Ramesh's statement, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "No one can deny Shashi Tharoor's eloquence, his long experience as a United Nations official, and his deep insights on matters of foreign policy."

No one can deny Shashi Tharoor’s eloquence, his long experience as a United Nations official, and his deep insights on matters of foreign policy.



So why has the Congress Party — and Rahul Gandhi in particular — chosen not to nominate him for the multi-party delegations being… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 17, 2025

"So why has the Congress Party -- and Rahul Gandhi in particular -- chosen not to nominate him for the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to explain India's position on key issues?" he said.

"Is it insecurity? Jealousy? Or simply intolerance of anyone who outshines the 'high command'?" he added.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "So, Jairam Ramesh opposes his own Congressman Shashi Tharoor for being chosen to lead one of the Parliamentary delegation." "Why does Rahul Gandhi hate every individual who speaks for India, even in his own party?" Bhandari asked.

In another post on X, Malviya alleged the Congress' choices to represent India were not just "intriguing" but "deeply questionable".

"Take, for instance, the inclusion of Syed Naseer Hussain in a delegation representing India. It is truly shocking. Let's not forget it was his supporter who raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha while celebrating his Rajya Sabha victory," the BJP leader said.

The Congress party’s choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing — they are deeply questionable.



Take, for instance, the inclusion of Syed Naseer Hussain in a delegation representing India. It is truly shocking. Let’s not forget — it was his… https://t.co/10e95JrKUv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 17, 2025

The Bengaluru Police arrested three individuals in connection with the incident, based on a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, circumstantial evidence, and witness testimonies, he added.

"The less said about Gaurav Gogoi, the better. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Gogoi of spending 15 days in Pakistan, stating that his arrival and departure were officially recorded at the Atari border," Malviya said.

Referring to other allegations that the Assam chief minister has leveled against Gogoi and his wife, the BJP leader asked, "How can MPs facing such grave allegations be trusted to represent India, particularly on matters involving Pakistan?" "What message is the Congress trying to send, and whose interests are really being served?" Malviya added.