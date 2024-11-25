BJP questions Delhi government's education policies

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The BJP on Monday questioned the Delhi government's education policies, claiming "high failure rates" among the students in classes nine and eleven.

Advertisment

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accused the government of using the concept of an “education revolution” as a cover for corruption, alleging that funds were misused in the construction of schools and abandoned projects.

Gupta alleged the closure of 29 Bal Pratibha Vikas Schools, terming it a political conspiracy.

He claimed this decision, which phased out classes 6 to 10 and plans to end grades 11 and 12 by 2025, has harmed the future of thousands of talented students.

Advertisment

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on these allegations.

The BJP leader claimed that nearly three lakh students in classes nine and eleven failed between 2022-24 and were subsequently expelled.

Many of these students were pushed towards correspondence programmes instead of regular schooling, he said at a press conference here.

Advertisment

"Abandoned school projects, including a Rs 45 crore SOSE building in Dariyapur Kala, has remained unused for over 1.5 years due to lack of staff and students," Gupta alleged.

He also claimed that a Rs 50 crore school in Shahbad Dairy that was vacated due to waterlogging caused by poor construction.

He also alleged irregularities in classroom construction projects, claiming that only a fraction of approved classrooms were completed from 2015 to 2023 despite billions being allocated.

Advertisment

Investigations into these matters are ongoing.

Gupta questioned how the government could claim a world-class education revolution while failing to provide basic infrastructure and sufficient staff.

He accused the Delhi government of embezzlement and announced a protest in Dariyapur Kala on November 28 to expose the alleged corruption. PTI SHB AS AS