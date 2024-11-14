BJP questions MVA’s secularism over AIMPLB fatwa for Maharashtra polls

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday questioned a series of fatwas issued in Jharkhand and by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Advertisment

Poonawalla highlighted that following the issuance of several fatwas in Jharkhand by 180 Muslim organisations, now AIMPLB has issued another fatwa to Muslim community to vote for MVA.

“BJP's slogan of “ek hain toh safe hain” is communal, whereas the fatwas supporting Shariah law over the Indian Constitution (Sanvidhan) are deemed secular,” Poonawalla slammed the opposition.

Poonawalla was reacting on the fatwa issued by Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani, Spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Advertisment

Nomani said at a program, "The outcome of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections will have an impact not only on the future of the state but also on the future of the entire country... We have decided to support Maha Vikas Aghadi on 269 seats. Apart from Maha Vikas Aghadi, we have also decided to support candidates from other parties on a few seats."

The BJP leader questioned the stance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, asking if they would denounce these fatwas.

"Will MVA denounce this? No, they want votebank ki dukan not Sanvidhan," Poonawalla stated.

Advertisment

He further criticised the MVA, suggesting that they might even say "Qabool Qabool" (an expression of acceptance in Islamic marriage) and support Muslim reservations from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, indicating a political trade-off for electoral gains.

After Fatwa in Jharkhand

180 Muslim bodies fatwa

Now AIMPLB Fatwa has come



Ek Rahenge Safe Rahenge is communal

But Fatwa by Muslim personal law board that supports Shariah over Sanvidhan is secular



Will MVA denounce this ? No they want votebank ki dukan not Sanvidhan… pic.twitter.com/SXMavPCizs — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) November 13, 2024

Advertisment

As of now, there has been no official response from the MVA or the AIMPLB regarding Poonawalla's comments.