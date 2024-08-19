BJP questions reappointment of RG Kar hospital principal amid doctor's rape-murder case

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) BJP's West Bengal unit on Monday asked why Sandip Ghosh, under whose principalship the alleged rape-murder of woman doctor took place in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was reinstated as principal of another government medical college within hours of his purported resignation.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the swift reappointment of Ghosh as the principal of National Medical College and Hospital, questioning the rationale behind the decision.

"We want to know what exceptional or noteworthy work he has done to warrant such influence," Majumdar said during a press conference.

Majumdar also alleged that miscreants who vandalised the hospital on August 15 were allowed to act with impunity.

He raised concerns about the renovation work in the floor housing the seminar hall where the alleged crime took place.

"We want to know under whose instruction renovation work was taken up in the floor on which the seminar hall, where the alleged rape-murder took place, is located," he asked. The renovation work was later stopped following protests by doctors at the hospital.

Majumdar, who is also a Union Minister of State, stated that his party wants Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clarify who initially told the victim's parents that their daughter had died by suicide.

He questioned why an unnatural death case was registered instead of a murder case, given that the incident occurred in a hospital where the victim worked.

Majumdar also questioned why the post-mortem of the victim's body was performed at RG Kar Hospital, suggesting that it could have been conducted at another government hospital in the city. PTI AMR MNB