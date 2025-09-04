BJP questions reason for TMC moving resolution in assembly on Bengali-speaking migrants

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Thursday questioned the reason for the ruling Trinamool Congress moving a resolution in the West Bengal Assembly alleging atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrants in some states, and claimed that the ruling party is shedding crocodile tears.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, Paul said that the Bengali Hindu refugees coming from outside India need not worry, as the Centre has promulgated the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to safeguard the interests of those displaced people.

Stating that the TMC is opposing the CAA, the BJP MLA asked, "Is this not a display of double standards?" Paul accused the Mamata Banerjee dispensation of shedding "crocodile tears".

Participating in the second day's discussion on the resolution condemning alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in other states, Paul said that the House should instead bring a resolution thanking the central government.

Questioning the agenda of the ruling party in bringing the resolution in this special session, Paul claimed that the real reason is to divert people’s attention from the real issue.

The BJP legislator said that though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to them if they return to West Bengal, those who had come to the state already went back to their workplace in other states.

Paul claimed that the workers earn much more than Rs 5,000 and that they are happy living there with their families.

BJP MLAs, who stayed away from the House in the morning session, entered the House a minute before the chief minister entered at 1.19 pm with the post-recess session commencing at 1 pm.

When Speaker Biman Banerjee initially refused to allow the BJP members to speak in the discussion as they were not present in the House when their names were called out, Chief Minister Banerjee requested the Speaker to permit them.

The Speaker then allowed BJP MLA Paul to participate in the discussion.

The House had on Tuesday witnessed chaos as the TMC and BJP members clashed over the resolution condemning alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in other states being taken up for discussion, culminating in the suspension of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for the remainder of the special session for "disrupting proceedings". PTI AMR NN