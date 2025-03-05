BJP questions way Naxalites surrendered in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday questioned the way the Naxalites (Maoists) surrendered in the state, wondering how the members of the outlawed unit turned up soon after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to them on ‘X’ to give up arms and join the mainstream of the nation.

During the discussion on the Governor’s speech, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar said Naxalites killed several people. People living in the Malnad and coastal region live in fear. Policemen carried out several combing operations, but they could not locate the Naxalites. Several warnings could not deter them and made them surrender, the former minister said.

But soon after a tweet by the chief minister, Naxalites surrendered and the state was declared Naxal-free. "We welcome Naxalites surrendering, but our objection is to the process which was not duly followed. What does it mean that soon after you (CM) tweet, they (Naxalites) come to your office and surrender?" he sought to know.

Six Naxalites surrendered on January 8, a week after Siddaramaiah's appeal via social media post.

Kumar also questioned the Congress government’s claim that no serious law and order situation prevailed in the state, saying what was its take on the riots in Udayagiri police station and the broad daylight robbery in Bidar and Mangaluru.

"An MLC had said that he will make the Governor flee like Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena Wajed fled Bangladesh. Wasn’t that threat to the highest office in the state provocative enough to explain the poor the law and order of the state?," the MLA said.

He was referring to Ivan D’Souza’s statement last year.

D’Souza had warned Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot of a ‘Bangladesh-like fate’ for giving sanction to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA site allotment case.

The BJP MLA also called it a 'U-Turn' government, saying that the chief minister openly declared that no scam took place in the MUDA case, but his wife returned the 14 sites. PTI GMS GMS KH