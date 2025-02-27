BJP raises Hazaribag violence issue in Jharkhand assembly, demands probe

Ranchi: The opposition BJP on Thursday raised the issue of violence in Hazaribag's Ichak on Maha Shivaratri in the Jharkhand assembly, and demanded a fair and thorough probe into the clashes.

Several people were injured after people belonging to two communities clashed over the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker during Maha Shivratri at Ichak on Wednesday.

As soon as the House met for the day, BJP legislators created a ruckus in the state assembly on the Hazaribagh clash and demanded a fair and transparent probe.

They urged the government to restore peace there.

The Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato assured the members that they would be given a chance to speak. He urged them to let the question hour function.

BJP's Barkatha MLA Amit Yadav said that several motorcycles and auto-rickshaws were set on fire in Wednesday's incident.

"The government should intervene and restore peace there. Minister Irfan Ansari should also seek an apology for accusing BJP workers of being involved in the incident," he said.

Later, the BJP members took their seats and allowed the Question Hour to take place.

Earlier, BJP's Hazaribag MLA Pradeep Prasad demanded a probe into the Hazaribagh clash by a committee of the Jharkhand assembly.