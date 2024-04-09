BJP raises religious issues when it fails to talk about development: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday accused the BJP government of playing religious politics and said it is not favourable for democracy of the country.

He appealed to people to support the Congress to save democracy.

Pilot addressed public meetings in support of Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena in Dausa and Congress candidate Sanjana Jatav in Bharatpur.

"BJP raises religious issues when they fail to talk about development. Rahul Gandhi connected people through 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', but the BJP gives only speeches," he said.

The BJP suspended 147 members of the Parliament of the opposition to suppress the voice of people, Pilot said.

The Congress leader said that petrol price has crossed Rs 100, inflation is skyrocketing and unemployment is on peak under the Narendra Modi government rule.

Pilot lashed out at the BJP leaders for talking about making India Congress free.

He said that Congress government had never talked about making India BJP free as the saffron party says Congress free India.

The Congress leader said that action is taken through the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and income tax against those who tried to speak against the BJP government.

"The constitutional agencies are under question at present. Constitutional institutions are being weakened, agencies are being misused against the opposition leaders," he said. PTI SDA AS AS