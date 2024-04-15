BJP raising Constitution amendment issue to snatch people's rights: Priyanka Gandhi

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the talks about amendment in the Constitution is being raised by the BJP because they want to snatch the people's rights.

She said after 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule at the Centre and false promises, his speeches sound hollow to her.

"The talks about amendment in the Constitution is being raised by the BJP because they want to snatch the people's rights. And they want to do it in a manner that you don't even realise that it is happening," Gandhi said. PTI AG KSS KSS