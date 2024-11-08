BJP raising infiltration issue in Jharkhand to divert attention from 'corporate loot': Left party

Patna, Nov 8 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, on Friday alleged that the BJP was raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand to divert people's attention from the "corporate loot" going on in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the BJP has been in power at the Centre for a decade and hence it is duty bound to ensure that no infiltration took place.

"How can BJP leaders raise the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators when their party is at the Centre? They are simply raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration to divert public attention from the corporate loot in Jharkhand," he alleged.

"If the BJP can grab power in Jharkhand after winning Chhattisgarh and Odisha, it will make a triangle to benefit a particular corporate house. This is the reason BJP leaders are raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand ahead of the elections. When Jharkhand does not share its borders with Bangladesh, how can infiltration take place?" he asked.

Bhattacharya said that if infiltration was taking place then the BJP-led NDA government at the Center was responsible for it.

The Left leader also expressed his displeasure with the JMM and Congress over the sharing of seats for the Jharkhand elections.

"It is unfortunate that the JMM and Congress, which are part of the INDIA bloc, did not follow coalition 'dharma' while allocating seats to CPI (ML) Liberation. We wanted at least five seats but got only four. Even in the four seats that we have been offered, the JMM has fielded its candidate on one," he said.

"We want the INDIA bloc to remain intact. The issue will be discussed after the elections. The INDIA bloc, led by Hemant Soren, will once again form the government in Jharkhand," he added.

Polling will be held for the Jharkhand elections on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Commenting on the US elections, Bhattacharya claimed Donald Trump's victory was not good for India as well as Indians living there.

"Trump's racism towards immigrants is nothing new. His policies are against the Indians who are living in the US. As far as the ongoing crisis in Gaza is concerned, it is yet to be seen how the new US president stops the war and helps rebuild Gaza," he said. PTI PKD SOM