BJP raising NRC, CAA to divert people's attention, says Cong MP Nakul Nath

Chhindwara: Congress MP Nakul Nath on Thursday said the ruling BJP was bringing up issues like NRC (National Register of Citizens), CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and Article 370 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to divert the attention of people.

Nakul Nath was the lone winner from the Congress from Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The son of senior leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath, he managed to win from Chhindwara and has been re-nominated from the seat by the opposition party.

"It is politics of diverting people's attention. The BJP is misleading the public. They are not talking about issues concerning the people but about NRC, CAA, Article 370 to divert attention," he told PTI.

He also slammed the BJP for routinely accusing the Congress of indulging in dynastic politics.

"The BJP has no issues left. They are not talking about unemployment, inflation etc but about dynasties and dynastic politics. They don't see dynastic politics in their own party and only see it in the Congress," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about creating two crore jobs every year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens and doubling farmers' income by 2022, he claimed.

These promises have not been fulfilled even as the PM keeps talking about "guarantees", the MP said.

Terming the Mohan Yadav government in the state as a failure, Nath said, "They promised Ladli Behanas (women beneficiaries of Ladli Behana Yojana) Rs 3000 per month but is giving them just Rs 1000-1200 at present. I believe after the Lok Sabha polls, they will stop the scheme. Farmers are struggling for seeds and fertilisers," he claimed.

Exuding confidence about retaining Chhindwara, he said the relationship the Naths have with the people of the constituency was not political but a "family" one from the last 44 years.

Speaking about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said it would have impact in the areas which it covered, like Gwalior, Bhind and Morena.

"I firmly believe the yatra was successful and it will reflect in the results," he asserted.

Speaking about the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, Nath said the BJP was politicising the issue and was behaving as if the party "has an agency of Lord Ram and the lease of the Ram Temple".