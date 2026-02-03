BJP Rajya Sabha MPs praise Modi govt's stand on internal security, resolve towards ending Naxalism

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) BJP's Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday hailed Modi government's stand on matters of internal security, its resolve towards ending Naxalism besides continuous efforts for the welfare of those neglected and deprived people.

Replying to a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, nominated member Ujjwal Deorao Nikam said, "India today does not wait but decides" when it comes to matters related to internal security and key policy matters.

"Some people considered and used the Constitution as a political shield. But this government has kept the Constitution at the heart of governance... Over 25 crore citizens have been brought out of poverty. It is not a game of numbers. Rather, the key to success lies in intention, policy and leadership," he said.

Nikam said reforms have been brought in the country "not through fear but on the basis of trust".

Referring to the announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on eradicating Left-wing extremism from the country by March this year, he said the Tricolour is flying in areas where "red flags" (of Maoist) and "guns" were once visible.

Nikam, a noted lawyer, also flagged threats emerging from the misuse of Artificial Intelligence and deepfake.

"The recent fake narratives around Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process shows how misinformation can inflate emotions and distort the Opposition stand instead of encouraging informed debate," he said.

Nikam congratulated the government for courageously bringing sensitive issues like Operation Sindoor and SIR to the Parliament for detailed discussion and for urging all parties to rise above politics to protect national security, electoral integrity and dignity of democracy.

Deepak Prakash (BJP) from Jharkhand blamed previous Congress governments for "protecting" Naxalism.

"Everybody knows which government protected Naxalism. They (referring to Congress) worked towards creating such a poisonous tree by providing fertiliser and water. As a result, 126 districts were (Naxal) affected during their tenure... Today Naxalism is restricted to three districts and its whole credit goes to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he added.

Prakash said be it manufacturing, infrastructure and service sector, the central government has done a commendable job.

Another BJP parliamentarian Geeta alias Chandraprabha (from Uttar Pradesh) said the country has made unparalleled progress in the past 11 years.

"Today India is making its voice heard all over the world," she said.

Geeta said measures like Ujjwala scheme for providing clean cooking LPG fuel to women from below poverty line families and Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water are bringing changes in people's lives. PTI AKV TRB