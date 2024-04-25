BJP raking up mandir-masjid, says Pilot; Modi wave in country, counters MP CM

Ujjain/ Indore, Apr 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP was raking up "ma-ma mandir masjid" during Lok Sabha poll campaign, while his party was focussing on MSP for farmers and other issues affecting people.

Addressing a rally in Ujjain, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the BJP only talks about "mandir and masjid, Muslims and Hindus, and mangalsutra".

"In our manifesto, we talk of MSP (Minimum Support Price for farmers for their produce), MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), Mahila (women) empowerment etc," Pilot said.

A wave of change was prevailing in the country since people are tired of the ruling parties promises, Pilot claimed, adding that BJP leaders had turned desperate after the first phase of voting (April 19).

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in neighbouring Indore district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said a Narendra Modi wave was sweeping across the nation and the opposition was dropping like leaves from a tree.

"They have a problem with our 'ab ki baar 400 paar' (poll slogan). If you have the strength then say you will go beyond 500. But you don't. The whole country has taken a resolve of 'abki baar 400 paar'," the CM said.

"In 2014 we got the number of seats we said we would. In 2019, we said we will cross 300 seats and we did it. The BJP will win all 29 seats in MP," Yadav claimed. PTI LAL MAS BNM