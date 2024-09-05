BJP reaching one crore membership within 3 days a digital marvel: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The BJP membership drive has reached the milestone of one crore members within three days, its IT department head Amit Malviya said on Thursday, describing the feat as a digital marvel.

"The BJP reaching 1 crore membership milestone, in less than 3 days, 67 hours to be precise, is a digital marvel. This gigantic figure for the BJP becomes all the more significant because people have verified themselves, while enlisting as members," Malviya said on X.

The biggest digital brands, globally, have taken far more time to reach similar numbers, he added.

This is the power of brand BJP, whose biggest mascot Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ardent proponent of digital India and has leveraged the power of technology to empower the poorest of poor, Malviya said.

"The overwhelming support for the BJP reaffirms their participation," he added.

On September 2, the BJP launched the membership drive under which its existing members will renew their membership and new members will be enrolled as well.

Modi became the first member to renew his membership, followed by several other senior leaders as the party began the drive nationwide.

Malviya also shared the data of leading brands in reaching one crore members to stress on the reach of the BJP.