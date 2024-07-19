BJP ready for Maharashtra polls, will work hard for victory of alliance candidates: Bawankule

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said his party is geared up for the state assembly polls to be held in a few months time and asserted it will work hard to ensure all ruling alliance candidates are elected.
Talking to reporters, he informed that Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed election preparations with the 30-member core group of the state BJP at a meeting held on Thursday, adding the deliberations will continue during the day as well.
The discussions focused on strengthening the party's grassroots and not a word was spoken about its Mahayuti allies, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, or its leaders, Bawankule said.
"Around 5,300 delegates will attend the BJP's state convention to be held in Pune on Sunday. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address the first session, while the second half of the convention will be addressed by Amit Shah," he said.
Provisions made in the budget for all segments of society will be propagated by the party, the Maharashtra BJP chief added.
"The BJP has begun preparations for polls to local bodies. We also discussed panchayat elections. There was discussion on 150 (Maharashtra assembly seats) yesterday and the remaining seats (in the 288-member House) will be deliberated upon today. We will do whatever needs to be done to ensure victory on all seats," he told reporters.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will stop the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi and Eknath Shinde governments if elected to power, he claimed.
"The MVA has nothing to do with development. They are all fighting for the chief minister's post. The Mahayuti will take a call on the CM post at an appropriate time. The Mahayuti has emerged stronger after winning all nine MLC posts it contested," Bawankule said.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Congress. PTI MR BNM