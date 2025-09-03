BJP ready for TTAADC, village council elections: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the BJP is fully prepared for the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and village councils.

The elections to TTAADC are due early next year.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said he joined a special meeting with the party's senior tribal leaders to address some problems faced by tribal people.

"The main aim is to discuss the problems faced by the 'Janajati' (tribal) community and to explore how our party and the government can jointly work to resolve these issues in the coming days, sending a strong message to all Janajatis in the state", he said.

Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised the importance of the development of the Janajati community, which was not adequately looked at in the past.

"But since 2014, when PM Modi assumed office, many initiatives have been undertaken for the welfare of the Janajatis. Following his vision, the state government is also working tirelessly. We want to reach every corner of the Janajati society and ensure their development," he added.

"Whether it is the village council or TTAADC polls, we are fully prepared. But this meeting has nothing to do with the elections. Its primary focus is on serving the people and addressing their issues", he said.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Tripura-Assam general secretary (Organisation) Ravindra Raju, Tribal Welfare minister Bikas Debbarma, Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma and Parimal Debbarma, president of Janajati Morcha, were present in the meeting. PTI PS RG