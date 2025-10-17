BJP reaffirms commitment to peace in Manipur, cautions against provocative remarks

Imphal, Oct 17 (PTI) Manipur's BJP unit on Friday said restoration of peace and normalcy in the state remains its foremost priority and urged people to refrain from making statements that could hurt the sentiments of indigenous communities.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha said the state unit has been cooperating with both the Centre and the state administration since the imposition of President’s rule.

"Ever since Presidents' rule was imposed in the state, BJP Manipur has cooperated and worked with both the Centre and state administration with much understanding to restore peace. Restoration of peace is top priority of the party since the beginning," he added.

"Restoration of peace and normalcy has been the BJP’s top priority from the beginning. We are working in close coordination with the Centre to restore stability in the state," the Lamlai MLA said.

He called on political parties, regardless of affiliation, to support peace-building initiatives undertaken by the Centre.

"Everyone must avoid making statements that offend or hurt the sentiments of indigenous communities. The only way to address issues in the state is through legal and constitutional means," he added.

The BJP MLA accused the Congress of creating divisions among people with irresponsible remarks and misleading the public.

He said, "What's unfortunate for the people is disunity. The Congress is responsible for disunity. Their ongoing campaigns such as ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ are spreading falsehoods." PTI COR MNB