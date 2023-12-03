Rajasthan polls: BJP rebel Chandrabhan Aakya wins Chittorgarh

Jaipur: Independent candidate Chandrabhan Aakya, who had to make way for a relative of former India Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, won from Chittorgarh.

Aakya, the sitting MLA from Chittorgarh, won the seat defeating closest rivals -- Congress' Surendra Singh and BJP's Narpat Singh Rajvi.

Ahead of the polls, BJP had replaced Aakya with Narpat Singh Rajvi, the son-in-law of former vice president late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, shifting him from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar seat to Chittorgarh.

Rajvi's constituency was changed because Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari was fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Diya Kumari won the seat by 71,368 votes.

At the latest vote count, total of six independent candidates were leading in Rajasthan, three of them BJP rebels.

Ravindra Singh Bhati in Sheo is leading by 18,466 votes, followed by independent candidate Fateh Khan and Ameen Khan in second and third places.

After 26 out of 34 rounds of counting, BJP's Swaroop Singh Khara is in fourth place in Sheo.

Former minister Yoonus Khan is leading in Didwana constituency by 9,108 votes. Congress candidate Chetan Singh Chaudhary in second and Jitendra Singh of BJP is trailing in third position from the seat.

Yoonus Khan is considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who registered a win from the Jhalrapatan seat.

Another BJP rebel, Ritu Banawat, is leading in Bayana constituency by a margin of 29,103 votes. Congress candidate Amar Singh is trailing in second and BJP's Bachchu Singh in third place.

BJP is leading on 106 seats and Congress is leading on 72 seats.