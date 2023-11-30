BJP received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions in FY 2022-23

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The BJP received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23.

According to its contribution report filed with the Election Commission in October this year and made public by the poll panel on Thursday, the ruling party got Rs 719.83 crore in contributions.

The Bharti Enterprises-backed Prudent Electoral Trust contributed Rs 254.75 crore. The contributions by the Trust were made in multiple tranches, the report said.

Political parties are required to submit details of donors who have made donations above Rs 20,000 in a financial year to the Election Commission every year.