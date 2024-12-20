BJP received over one lakh suggestions for its Delhi poll manifesto, says party

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The BJP has so far received over one lakh suggestions from Delhiites ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Friday, adding that most suggestions relate to pollution, condition of roads, water and electricity.

In a press conference, Bidhuri, who heads Delhi BJP's poll manifesto committee, said the public feedback received also ticked off AAP government's scheme for free bus rides to the women as a "deception".

He, however, said that the the facilities of free water, electricity and bus travel will continue and they will be implemented in a better way so that the public can get its real benefit.

Sources in the BJP claimed that the party has planned its own schemes to counter AAP's freebies as well and poll promises like providing Rs 2100 per month to women and free medical treatment of senior citizens in government as well as private hospitals.

Bidhuri said, "Most of the suggestions from the people were related to the problems of sewer water related to the Delhi Jal Board, high electricity bills, pollution, education and healthcare. Women consider free bus travel a "deception" because there are no buses on the roads, he claimed.

The suggestion received from the people will be included in detailing the BJP's plans for Delhi after coming to power, he said.

The party so far received over 40,000 suggestions through social media and 60,000 through "Sankalp Patra" vans touring the Assembly constituencies, he said.

Suggestions were also received through over 40 meetings with representatives of various sections of the society, including resident welfare associations, women organisations, sanitation workers, youths, senior citizens, hawkers, migrant from other states, Purvanchali, Jat, Gujar and other communities, he said.

The elaborate manifesto of sthe party will be released at least two weeks before the end of the campaigning of the polls, for maximum exposure, said a top leader of Delhi BJP. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK