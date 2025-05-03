BJP regime 'silences' those who expose rights violations, alleges Stalin

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday alleged that the BJP regime silenced those who exposed graft, rights violations, and its "majoritarian agenda." In a social media post, Stalin said: "India has plunged to 151 in the Global Press Freedom Index. Why? Because the BJP regime fears questions. It raids newsrooms, jails reporters, and silences those who expose corruption, rights violations, and its majoritarian agenda.

On this #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us remind ourselves: without fearless journalism, democracy dies in darkness. That is why we must safeguard press freedom—not just for the media, but for every citizen’s right to know, question, and speak truth to power." PTI VGN KH