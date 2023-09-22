BJP rejects media reports about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's alleged displeasure on new posting

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Friday rejected media reports about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's alleged displeasure against his appointment by the Centre as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI).

Criticising the reports that appeared in a section of Malayalam channels in this regard, party state president K Surendran asked whether the media had no obligation to check facts before giving the news.

He also alleged that there was a "Congress agenda" behind such "fake news" as Gopi was going to contest from Thrissur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It was a Congress activist, based in Pala, who put out a social media post in this regard first and others started repeating it later. Such fake stories had no lifetime than half a day, he said.

People of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency have already accepted Gopi and nobody can stop it, the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Gopi is yet to react to his new appointment and the controversy.

The Centre on Thursday nominated Suresh Gopi as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) and chairman of its governing council.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on microblogging site X and congratulated the actor.

"Many congratulations to veteran film actor @TheSureshGopi ji on being nominated the President of the @srfti_official society & chairman of the governing council of @srfti_official for a period of 3 years," the I&B minister wrote.

Thakur said Gopi's "vast experience & cinematic brilliance" will enrich the esteemed institute. "I wish you a fruitful tenure," he added in his post.

Gopi, a national award-winning actor known for films such as "Kaliyattam", "Manichitrathazhu", "Commissioner", and "Paappan", is a former Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP.

In February, Gopi drew widespread criticism from netizens over his controversial remarks against non-believers at a temple function in Ernakulam district on the occasion of Shivaratri. PTI LGK KH