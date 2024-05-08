BJP releases 'Aarop Patra' against JMM-led govt ahead of LS polls in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Wednesday released a 28-page 'Aarop Patra', highlighting alleged corruption, deteriorating law and order and crumbling infrastructure under the JMM-led regime in the state.

Advertisment

Releasing the 'Aarop Patra' here days ahead of Jharkhand's first phase of voting on May 13, BJP state chief Babulal Marandi alleged that corruption has reached its peak under the JMM-led alliance government in the state.

"Corruption is rampant here under the protection of the government. Bundles of notes were recovered in raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The government is neck-deep in corruption and protects the corrupt. Its mantra is to increase corruption and save the corrupt," Marandi alleged.

The 'Aarop Patra' or 'chargesheet' deals with various topics including corruption, law and order, appeasement, religious conversion, attack on constitutional institutions, condition of basic infrastructure and alleged unfulfilled promises of the state government.

Attacking the coalition JMM-Congress-RJD government, Marandi said, "The government could not fulfill the promises it made to the people. Work for roads, electricity and medical colleges was done during the BJP rule." Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claimed that the people of the country have rejected the BJP in the first three phases of polling.

Speaking to reporters, JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "BJP is speaking useless as it fears defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is going to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand." PTI SAN SAN ACD