BJP releases first list of candidates for Lai council polls

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls, scheduled to be held on December 3.
BJP Mizoram unit president and MLA K Beichhua announced the names of eight candidates for the first phase at a function held at the party office in Aizawl.
Speaking to PTI, the state BJP president said that they have referred the second list to party leadership in Delhi and it will soon be announced. It is not certain till now whether or not the BJP will contest all the 25 seats, he said.
The former Excise minister also said 'Development for Lairam' will be the main political agenda of the BJP in the upcoming LADC polls.
Earlier on Wednesday, ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress released names of their candidates for the council polls.
The Congress fielded two more candidates on Thursday.
ZPM has decided to contest all 25 seats, while MNF released names of candidates for 20 seats and Congress fielded 10 nominees.
Sources in MNF and Congress said the two opposition parties are likely to contest all the seats.
People's Conference (PC) party president Vanlalruata said his party has decided not to contest the LADC polls.
According to the schedule announced by the Mizoram state election commission on November 7, polling for the LADC polls will be held on December 3, and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 9.
The last date for filing nomination papers is November 14, while candidates can withdraw their names latest by November 17, the poll panel said.
A total of 56,873 voters, including 29,019 women voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the LADC polls, according to final rolls published in September.
Election officials said 21 candidates, including 12 from ZPM, 5 from Congress, 1 from MNF and 3 independents, have filed their papers on Thursday.
In the last LADC polls held on December 4, 2020, the MNF, then the ruling party in the state, won 20 out of 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each and three independent candidates were also elected.
The term of the present council will expire on December 18.
The LADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule for the Lai tribal people.
It has 25 elected members and 4 nominated members. Its headquarters is Lawngtlai, Mizoram's southernmost district, which shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. PTI CORR RG