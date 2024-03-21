Advertisment
BJP releases list of candidates from TN; Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore

Shailesh Khanduri
Tamilisai Soundararajan K Annamalai

Tamilisai Soundararajan and K Annamalai (FIle image)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third official list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP released the list of nine candidates from Tamil Nadu state.

Tamil Nadu BJP state chief K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to fight from Chennai South.

