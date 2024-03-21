BJP releases list of candidates from TN; Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore

New Update
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third official list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
BJP released the list of nine candidates from Tamil Nadu state.
Tamil Nadu BJP state chief K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to fight from Chennai South.
