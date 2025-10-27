BJP releases mock manifesto for Jubilee Hills bypoll, alleges deteriorating law and order in T'gana

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the Congress government of "failing" to maintain law and order in the state and released a mock poll manifesto warning that rowdy elements would flourish if the ruling party wins the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll.

Referring to recent incidents, including a constable being stabbed to death by an accused in Nizamabad, firing on a 'gau rakshak', he alleged that 'gun culture' is on the rise in Telangana.

"Law and order has failed. Forget about protecting common man, there is no protection to policemen," he told reporters.

Rao took exception to an AIMIM MLA allegedly visiting the rowdy-sheeter (in the hospital) who was injured in firing by a police official, questioning the message such actions send to the public.

Recalling the six poll guarantees of Congress before the 2023 assembly polls, he released a mock 'guarantee card' of Congress for the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The six guarantees of Congress government are withdrawal of cases against rowdy-sheeters, issuance of a licence for illegal collection of money, non-registration of cases against threats and intimdation, financial assistance to senior rowdy-sheeters, establishment of a corporation for the welfare of history-sheeters and issuing a licence for encroachment of lands, he said.

The BJP leader further said the November 11 contest in Jubilee Hills is between the BJP and AIMIM as the Congress candidate had contested elections in the past on behalf of AIMIM. PTI SJR SJR ROH