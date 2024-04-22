BJP releases Odia version of party's Lok Sabha manifesto

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The Odisha BJP unit on Monday released the Odia version of the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Senior BJP leaders including election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, state president Manmohan Samal, former union minister Jual Oram and former state president Samir Mohanty were present during the release of the Odia version of the party's manifesto.

Centre's free ration scheme will be extended by another five years, three crore 'Lakhpati didi' will be created, the PM Awas Yojana will be expanded and drinking water supply will be taken to every home, said Tomar.

"If BJP forms a government in Odisha, we will implement all the promises made in the central manifesto in the state. The present government has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha for which migrant workers are facing hardship," he said.

The Modi government is totally dedicated to women, youths and farmers. The Modi government has fulfilled all promises made in the poll manifesto in 2014 and 2019, Samal claimed.

The BJP will reach out to every household with the Odia version of the manifesto, the state party president said. PTI BBM BBM RG