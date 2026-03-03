BJP releases second list for Garo autonomous council polls in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 3 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 19 candidates for the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its second list of 10 nominees, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) declared the names of 14 candidates.

The BJP list includes its state vice president and sitting MDC from Tura, Bernard N Marak, along with Mark Pantora M Sangma (Siju) and Akki A Sangma (Barengapara).

Others named by the party are Wilnath T Sangma (Amongpara), Repsin M Sangma (Dengnakpara), Drojil D Sangma (Boldamgre), Salibirth M Sangma (Nogorpara), Bhupandra Hajong (Zikzak), Hiralal Koch (Betasing), Jeberth M Sangma (Rochonpara), Rikse K Marak (Balachanda), Clement Marak (Batabari), John Keats Sangma (Shyamnagar), Rahinath Barchung (Naguapara), Barning Marak (Rongrong), Sengpan K Marak (Bolsong), Bikash G Momin (Damas), Sengsrang R Marak (Kharkutta) and Charles T Sangma (Samandagre).

NCP state election committee chairman O K Sangma said the party had earlier released a first list of six candidates and announced the second list following a committee meeting held on March 2.

"The first list of six names had come out earlier. After our meeting on March 2, we have cleared another 10 candidates. A third and final list will follow after March 6," he said.

The NCP's second list includes Kingstone Bolwari Marak (Batabari), Kraistone Marak (Asanang), Baithiram A Sangma (Dengnakpara), Bina Rosaline A Sangma (Betasing), Gracefield Ch Marak (Nogorpara), Arnarson Ch Marak (Rongrikimgre), Dominic Ch Sangma (Balachanda), Daniel M Sangma (Rochonpara), Senggam K Sangma (Siju Rongara) and Lordmountvyrythints G Momin (Amongpara).

Meanwhile, the TMC also announced its candidates for 14 constituencies in the Garo Hills region, signalling a multi-cornered contest in the April 10 elections.

Party leaders said the candidates were selected after consultations at the district and state levels, and expressed confidence in putting up a strong performance in the council polls.

Polling to the 30-member GHADC is scheduled for April 10. Elections will be held for 29 seats, as a nominated candidate is sent to one seat. PTI JOP ACD