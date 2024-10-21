BJP renominates three sitting MLAs from Pune city

Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) In its first list for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday renominated three sitting MLAs from Pune city – Madhuri Misal, state minister Chandrakant Patil and Siddharth Shirole from the Parvati, Kothrud and Shivajinagar seats, respectively.

Expressing his gratitude to the party leadership, Shirole said he was confident of victory and would work even harder for the people.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the BJP has once again backed two-time MLA Mahesh Landge for the Bhosari assembly seat. It has given the ticket to Shankar Jagtap for the Chinchwad constituency. Shankar Jagtap, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of BJP, is the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap.

The BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming state polls and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan's daughter.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and ministers Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar are among the prominent faces featurin on the first list.

The list includes 13 women candidates. The saffron party has retained 71 MLAs and dropped three. PTI COR NR