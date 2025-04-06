BJP resorting to communal politics to hide 'failure, incompetence': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, April 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP on Sunday, accusing the ruling party of resorting to communal politics to divert attention from its "failure and incompetence." Yadav took to the social media platform X to express his criticism, stating, "To avoid disclosing the number of Hindu devotees killed and missing in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and to avoid giving compensation, the BJP government is playing communal politics." "The BJP can go to any extent to hide its failure and incompetence. What cannot stop the contempt of anyone, it may be anything else but it cannot be the government. Condemnable!," he added.

In the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to the state government's official figures, 30 people lost their lives in a stampede. PTI CDN HIG HIG