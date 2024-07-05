BJP resorts to 'street hooliganism' after 'failure' to confront Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: J-K Cong

Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani said the BJP and its workers are resorting to "hooliganism" on the streets after "failing" to engage effectively with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Wani, who reviewed the party's activities in the Jammu region on Thursday evening, urged party cadres to prepare for the upcoming elections and defeat the "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-student, and anti-farmer" policies of the BJP regime.

"The BJP cannot face LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress in parliamentary debates, hence they are resorting to street hooliganism. They avoid debate and dialogue in a democracy, preferring cheap publicity tactics," Wani said.

He said the Congress is ready to confront the BJP in a democratic manner and defeat its "divisive politics" in the upcoming elections. Wani criticised BJP for allegedly exploiting emotional issues for vote-bank politics.

He instructed party officials to educate the public about the BJP's "communal agenda" and counter "divisive and separatist forces". Wani commended the people of Jammu for maintaining communal harmony despite provocations. PTI AB MNK MNK