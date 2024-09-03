BJP respects every ordinary worker of party: Pushkar Dhami

Dehradun, Sep 3 (PTI) The BJP began its membership campaign in Uttarakhand on Tuesday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami describing the party as a democratic organisation which respects its ordinary workers.

"We are privileged to be members of the world's largest and most democratic party. There is no place for nepotism, casteism, communalism and regionalism in thr BJP. There is respect for small workers of which I am a living example," Dhami said.

He appealed to all BJP workers in the state to help the party achieve its target of making 10 crore new members.

A programme -- "Sangathan Parva" -- was organised at the state party office here to mark the beginning of the campaign in Uttarakhand with the state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt giving primary membership of the party to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through a missed call.

Dhami said he is feeling very happy and proud on being made the first member of the party in the state.

The enthusiasm of the workers present here shows that the membership campaign is going to be very spectacular and successful, he said.

The chief minister paid tribute to the late BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, expressing gratitude to him for respecting the aspirations of the people of Uttarakhand and granting it statehood.

Dhami also praised him for his farsightedness which made India a nuclear capable country. He also praised him for introducing a transformative scheme like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

"As he wanted the scheme to run forever, he did not name it after himself so that whoever becomes PM after him takes it forward and the welfare of the people is achieved," he said.

He said India is moving rapidly towards becoming a developed country by 2047 under the "miraculous leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Besides, long-awaited measures like the criminalisation of triple talaq, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya or introduction of public welfare schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan, Anna Yojana etc. have changed the country," he said.

"Inspired by the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state government has also taken tough and bold decisions. The BJP governments have made it clear that we do not hesitate to take tough and bold decisions if they are in the interest of the state and the country," the chief minister said.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt said the party has to reach every person in the state during the campaign.

"We have to go from door-to-door and convey to people the party's ideas and the government's work. Everyone has to contribute to this campaign. We have to connect all those sections, societies and areas where we could not reach earlier with the party," he said. PTI ALM ALM TIR TIR