BJP respects ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh as he played key role in making of Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that although the BJP fights against the Congress, it respects former CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh as he played an important role in the making of the state.

His statement comes in the wake of a controversy over state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's recent remarks that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

After his remarks made on Monday drew sharp reactions from the Congress and emotional response from the former chief minister's son and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, Chavan on Tuesday apologised.

Addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' rally in Latur ahead of the January 15 municipal elections, Fadnavis said, "Latur has given several big leaders to Maharashtra, including (former Union home minister late) Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, (former CM late) Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar. Chakurkar served as the municipal council chief of Latur and went on to become Lok Sabha Speaker, which is a rare example." Former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, who gave a different identity to Latur, is another such name that is respected beyond the barriers of political parties. His name is key among the leaders who played an important role in the making of Maharashtra, the CM added.

On the controversy over Chavan's remarks on Deshmukh, Fadnavis said, "Two days back, there was confusion and disarray here. Our (BJP) state president (Chavan) came here. He wanted to say that politically we want to set a new record here. But he might have used wrong words and he apologised later. We have a fight with the Congress party, but we respect Vilasrao Deshmukh as he is an important leader of Maharashtra." "We should also remember our leader late Gopinath Munde, who was not born here but worked for Latur. This land has some property to create leaders," he added.

Talking about the issues being faced by Latur, Fadnavis said that in April 2016, the state government led by him had to send a train to carry water to Latur.

"We decided to use this water scarcity as an opportunity. So we rolled out different schemes like Jalyukt Shivar," he said.

"We are trying to make Latur modern," he added.

Latur's railway coach factory will soon become functional, Fadnavis said, adding that Vande Bharat trains will also be made here and it will provide employment to 10,000 people.

The CM also announced a new expressway from Latur to Mumbai, which he said, will help in the industrial development of the region.

The BJP is contesting all 70 seats in the Latur Municipal Corporation without tie-up with any party. Opposition Congress is also fighting on all the seats.